Batch of 5,794 devotees began Amarnath Yatra from Bhagwati Nagar

Pilgrims take Nunwan and Baltal routes

Pilgrims are heading to base camps via two main routes: about 3,490 are taking the traditional (and longer) Nunwan-Pahalgam path in Anantnag, while over 2,300 are going for the shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal.

The yatra lasts for 57 days and wraps up on August 28 at the high-altitude shrine, a spot that draws thousands every year for its spiritual vibe and challenging trek.