Batch of 5,794 devotees began Amarnath Yatra from Bhagwati Nagar
Another big group, 5,794 people, kicked off their Amarnath Yatra early Monday from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar base camp.
This batch includes over 1,200 women, nearly 600 sadhus, and even some children.
Security was tight as the convoys rolled out between 3:10am and 3:45am.
Since July 3, almost 60,000 devotees have already made the journey to the famous cave shrine.
Pilgrims take Nunwan and Baltal routes
Pilgrims are heading to base camps via two main routes: about 3,490 are taking the traditional (and longer) Nunwan-Pahalgam path in Anantnag, while over 2,300 are going for the shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal.
The yatra lasts for 57 days and wraps up on August 28 at the high-altitude shrine, a spot that draws thousands every year for its spiritual vibe and challenging trek.