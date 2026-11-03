Bathinda records AQI of 1,124 becoming India's most polluted city
India
Bathinda just hit an AQI of 1,124, making it the most polluted city in India right now.
The air is packed with PM2.5 particles, which can be pretty harsh on your lungs.
Residents are advised to stay indoors as much as possible and take care of their health.
Sirsa Faridkot Rohtak AQI around 846
It's not just Bathinda feeling the impact: cities like Sirsa, Faridkot, and Rohtak are also seeing AQIs around 846, while Jalandhar, Meerut, and Ghaziabad aren't far behind.
With so many places facing hazardous air quality at once, it's a good idea to keep tabs on local advisories and limit outdoor activities for now.