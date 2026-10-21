Battery torch explodes at Bengaluru Pulakeshinagar construction site injuring 2
India
A battery torch unexpectedly exploded at an under-construction site in Bengaluru's Pulakeshinagar on Tuesday afternoon, leaving a construction worker and a security guard injured (one is still in the hospital).
The blast happened when someone pressed the torch's button, turning an ordinary workday into a scary moment.
Commissioner Singh says national agencies involved
Bengaluru City Police are digging deep to figure out what went wrong. Teams from the Anti-Terrorism Cell, Bomb Squad, and Forensic Lab are on the scene collecting clues.
Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said that they are piecing together what happened using witness accounts and have even looped in national agencies to make sure nothing gets missed.