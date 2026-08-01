Bavali river bursts, Kannur floods leave 2 missing, 26 rescued
Kannur district in Kerala is dealing with serious floods and landslides after heavy rain on Saturday.
The Bavali River burst its banks, submerging the Palapuzha bridge and sending water into homes.
26 people had to be rescued and moved to a relief camp.
Sadly, Hanifa, 40, a local, and Rajesh, a swimming instructor from Thiruvananthapuram, are missing after being swept away in separate incidents.
Search teams are still looking for them as the rain keeps coming.
Pazhassi Dam shutters opened, roads damaged
The downpour damaged key roads like Boys Town-Palchuram, leading to nighttime traffic ban.
Water levels at Pazhassi Dam got so high that officials opened the shutters and warned nearby residents.
Flooding also hit local bridges and even the Aralam Butterfly Sanctuary.
District Collector P. Vishnuraj has ordered emergency shelters to be ready, while the District Tourism Promotion Council suspended rafting on swollen rivers and closed beaches.