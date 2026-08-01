Bavali river bursts, Kannur floods leave 2 missing, 26 rescued

Kannur district in Kerala is dealing with serious floods and landslides after heavy rain on Saturday.

The Bavali River burst its banks, submerging the Palapuzha bridge and sending water into homes.

26 people had to be rescued and moved to a relief camp.

Sadly, Hanifa, 40, a local, and Rajesh, a swimming instructor from Thiruvananthapuram, are missing after being swept away in separate incidents.

Search teams are still looking for them as the rain keeps coming.