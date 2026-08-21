Bay of Bengal and West Pacific systems sustain India's monsoon
Get ready for more rainy days, meteorologists say the southwest monsoon is not going anywhere just yet.
Two new weather systems are forming over the Bay of Bengal and West Pacific, with a cyclonic circulation expected this weekend.
This could turn into a low-pressure area early next week, keeping the monsoon active across parts of India.
Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim see rain
Central, eastern, and northern India are already seeing rainfall activity thanks to a low-pressure system over northeast Madhya Pradesh and an active monsoon trough.
The IMD says places like sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and East Madhya Pradesh should expect widespread rain: some areas might even get very heavy downpours.
Assam and Meghalaya in the northeast can also receive isolated heavy rainfall during this stretch.