Bay of Bengal depression to bring 3-day rain to Kerala
India
Heads up, Kerala! Starting Wednesday, the state is expected to see three days of rain as a weather system over the Bay of Bengal has turned into a depression and could get stronger.
The IMD says this system will head toward Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts by September 24, but Kerala will catch plenty of rain due to the system and associated trough strengthening rainfall activity over the state.
Midweek yellow alerts across Kerala districts
Yellow alerts are out for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Kannur, and Kasaragod on September 23, meaning heavy showers are likely in these spots.
Five districts in northern Keralam have also been placed under a yellow alert for Thursday.