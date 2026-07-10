Bay of Bengal low-pressure systems missing, monsoon late across Telangana
India
Telangana, including Hyderabad, is set for a pretty dry July, with meteorologists saying the monsoon's just not showing up this year.
The rains arrived late and took over two weeks to spread across the state (usually it's just a few days).
Experts say the usual low-pressure systems from the Bay of Bengal are missing, which is a big reason for the rain shortfall.
Telangana rainfall down 33%, temperatures rising
By July 10, Telangana had seen 33% less rain than normal, and Hyderabad was down by 28%.
The lack of clouds means hotter days too: temperatures have been hitting 34 to 38 degrees Celsius in many places.
Clear skies also pushed temperatures above normal.