Bay of Bengal low-pressure systems missing, monsoon late across Telangana India Jul 10, 2026

Telangana, including Hyderabad, is set for a pretty dry July, with meteorologists saying the monsoon's just not showing up this year.

The rains arrived late and took over two weeks to spread across the state (usually it's just a few days).

Experts say the usual low-pressure systems from the Bay of Bengal are missing, which is a big reason for the rain shortfall.