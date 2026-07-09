BCG analysis says Delhi Mumbai Bengaluru Kolkata lose ₹1.47L/cr annually

Bengaluru lost 7L hours costing ₹1,170cr

Bengaluru stands out for all the wrong reasons: it lost over 7 lakh productive hours in just one year due to gridlock, costing approximately ₹1,170 crore.

Ten Indian cities appear on TomTom's global top 100 list.

Experts say we need less car dependence and smarter urban design that puts people first, not cars, to save both money and sanity for everyone living in these packed cities.