BCI bars NALSAR 2026 graduates after protest over CJI invite
Big news for NALSAR students: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has stopped 2026 law graduates from enrolling as advocates, which means they cannot officially start their legal careers yet.
This move follows a controversy where some students opposed Chief Justice of India Surya Kant being invited to their convocation.
Now, the future feels uncertain for this batch.
BCI order bars NALSAR 2026 enrollments
The BCI's order says, "Till further orders, no student of NALSAR University of Law, who has obtained the Law Degree in the year 2026, shall be enrolled by any State Bar Council as an Advocate."
Students are understandably anxious. Since the BCI has ordered that no 2026 NALSAR graduate be enrolled by any State Bar Council as an advocate, this decision leaves graduates stuck until things change.