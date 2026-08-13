BCI bars NALSAR graduates after Surya Kant protest, seeks names
India
Big controversy at NALSAR University of Law: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has barred this year's graduates from becoming advocates after some students protested Chief Justice of India Surya Kant being invited as their convocation chief guest.
BCI also asked the university to identify students allegedly involved in the campaign against the invitation.
Das, Maken decry BCI order
CJP leader Saurav Das called the move "grossly illegal" and said it attacks students' right to dissent, warning that law students and lawyers nationwide will protest unless the order is dropped.
Congress leader Ajay Maken also slammed BCI's decision as "vindictive, arbitrary, illegal and wholly unacceptable."
The backlash is growing across political and legal circles.