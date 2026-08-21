BCI halts Nalsar 2026 enrolments after Surya Kant convocation protest
The Bar Council of India (BCI) directed state bar councils to stop enrolling Nalsar's entire 2026 graduating batch after students protested Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's participation in Nalsar's upcoming convocation ceremony, citing his refusal for the urgent listing of a plea on alleged police brutality against student protesters in July.
Since students need state bar council enrolment to practice law, this move put students' futures at risk and quickly set off outrage across the legal community.
BCI reverses ban, NLSIU backs Nalsar
After major backlash from alumni and lawyers, BCI reversed its decision and apologized, admitting most students were innocent.
Still, many called the original ban unfair and a threat to free speech.
The controversy sparked fresh protests: students and alumni of NLSIU, Bengaluru, issued a statement supporting their Nalsar counterparts, demanding more transparency, and better governance from BCI.