BCI halts Nalsar 2026 enrolments after Surya Kant convocation protest

The Bar Council of India (BCI) directed state bar councils to stop enrolling Nalsar's entire 2026 graduating batch after students protested Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's participation in Nalsar's upcoming convocation ceremony, citing his refusal for the urgent listing of a plea on alleged police brutality against student protesters in July.

Since students need state bar council enrolment to practice law, this move put students' futures at risk and quickly set off outrage across the legal community.