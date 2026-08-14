BCI lifts ban after representations, finds NALSAR Hyderabad 2026 uninvolved
India
Good news for NALSAR's 2026 batch: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has reversed its earlier ban, letting students sign up with state bar councils again.
After considering the representations and reactions of Senior Advocates, learned members of the Bar, law students, and public spirited citizens, BCI was being satisfied that the 2026 batch of NALSAR, Hyderabad, had no role in any disturbance or movement.
Students can enroll while investigation continues
Students can now move forward with their legal careers and enroll with the State Bar Council of their choice.
The relief is real, but BCI says its investigation isn't over yet.
Meanwhile, some in the legal community are questioning how BCI handled things.