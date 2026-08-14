BCI lifts ban, NALSAR 2026 graduates allowed to enroll
Big news for NALSAR's 2026 law graduates: the Bar Council of India (BCI) has scrapped its earlier ban, so now the 2026 NALSAR batch can register/enroll as advocates.
The ban came after about 450 students protested Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's invitation to their convocation, pointing to his controversial remarks during a court hearing about police action against protesters.
Cockroach Janta Party threatens nationwide protests
The decision sparked instant backlash, especially from the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which called it "grossly disproportionate" and threatened nationwide protests.
BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra reversed the ban, saying students had not caused any disturbance.
Still, critics feel this whole episode shows deeper divides in India's legal and academic communities.