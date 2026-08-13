BCI lifts enrollment ban on NALSAR Class of 2026
India
Good news for NALSAR's Class of 2026: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has dropped its ban on their enrollment.
The ban was put in place after some students protested Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's proposed participation in their convocation, but BCI clarified most grads weren't involved and can now move ahead with registration.
BCI seeks authenticated NALSAR VC report
Even though the ban is gone, BCI wants an authenticated report from NALSAR's vice chancellor within three days to find out who actually organized the protest.
It believes some teachers and outsiders may have influenced students.
BCI says no one will be punished without proper cause, and future steps depend on what the university finds.