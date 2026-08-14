BCI withdraws Surya Kant convocation invite after NALSAR protest
India
The Bar Council of India (BCI) quickly withdrew a disputed order after NALSAR students protested Chief Justice Surya Kant's invitation as convocation chief guest, citing his alleged negative remarks about unemployed youth.
The move sparked controversy and pushed BCI to respond.
Manan Mishra says no inquiry
BCI Chairman Manan Mishra said the order was made in haste but reversed within 40 minutes. He emphasized that no inquiry would follow and assured students their academic and professional interests remain a priority.
Recent changes to internship rules were also highlighted, with Mishra saying they are meant to support, not harm, students.
CJP leaders called the reversal a win for student voices.