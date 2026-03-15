Beed: 16-year-old girl sexually assaulted by 2 men
India
A 16-year-old girl in Beed district was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men after being lured to a house, where she was tied up and threatened with harm if she spoke out.
The incident happened about three months ago, but the girl only recently felt safe enough to tell her family.
They reported it to the police on March 13, 2026 (Friday).
Investigation handed over to all-women police unit
Police have filed charges under the POCSO Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, but both accused have fled and are still missing.
The investigation has been handed over to Ambajogai's Pink Squad, an all-women police unit.
This is one of several sexual-assault incidents reported in Maharashtra recently, raising concerns about safety for girls and young women.