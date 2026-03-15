Beed: 16-year-old girl sexually assaulted by 2 men India Mar 15, 2026

A 16-year-old girl in Beed district was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men after being lured to a house, where she was tied up and threatened with harm if she spoke out.

The incident happened about three months ago, but the girl only recently felt safe enough to tell her family.

They reported it to the police on March 13, 2026 (Friday).