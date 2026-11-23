A car crash in Maharashtra's Beed district late on Friday afternoon left Pralhad and Sunita Gaikwad dead.

Their son Aditya said the accident happened because minors were racing cars, pointing to CCTV footage showing two vehicles at the scene.

But BJP Corporator Deepak Mendke insists his minor son was not driving.

He has shared an in-car video showing his son as just a passenger, and feels the accusations are politically motivated due to political vendetta because he is a BJP worker.