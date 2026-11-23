Beed crash kills Gaikwad couple, Deepak Mendke denies son driving
A car crash in Maharashtra's Beed district late on Friday afternoon left Pralhad and Sunita Gaikwad dead.
Their son Aditya said the accident happened because minors were racing cars, pointing to CCTV footage showing two vehicles at the scene.
But BJP Corporator Deepak Mendke insists his minor son was not driving.
He has shared an in-car video showing his son as just a passenger, and feels the accusations are politically motivated due to political vendetta because he is a BJP worker.
Gaikwad siblings allege intoxication, demand probe
Aditya is frustrated with police for leaving out key details like the alleged racing from their official report and claims authorities are not doing enough.
The Gaikwad siblings also allege the accused were intoxicated, calling for a full investigation.
With both sides sticking to their stories, the family seeks justice for their parents.