Beer Singh arrested after Jwala Nagar collapse that killed 2
Beer Singh, co-owner of the Jwala Nagar building that collapsed recently, was arrested on Wednesday, just a day after his brother Surender Singh.
Both were booked under BNS sections 125, 106 and 223 after tenants' repeated requests for repairs went unanswered.
Sadly, the collapse led to two deaths.
Probe finds owners skipped essential repairs
Investigators found the owners had skipped essential repairs and didn't do proper tenant checks.
On the day of the incident, seven people were trapped; two didn't make it.
The building was just 30 meters from railway tracks and reportedly had a sweets manufacturing unit on the building's ground floor.
Survivors and families say rent was put above safety, and they're now demanding justice, especially since the property may have been on encroached railway land.