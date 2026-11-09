Bees overrun Fatehabad sweet shop, owner loses ₹2L before Diwali
India
A sweet shop in Fatehabad, Haryana, saw no customers right before Diwali after a swarm of bees took over its display, causing losses worth approximately ₹2 lakh.
The bees were drawn in by the sugary syrup, and even with staff trying to use smoke to chase them away, nothing worked.
Bees feed on sweets, scare customers
Not only did the bees feed on the festive treats, but they also scared away any potential customers. No one wanted to risk getting stung.
The shop owner shared how tough this sudden loss is just ahead of Diwali.