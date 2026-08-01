Bees swarm funeral procession in Chittoor after firecrackers set off
India
A funeral procession in Chittoor district took a scary turn when leftover firecrackers were set off, disturbing bees from nearby trees.
About 60 people were injured as the swarm rushed the crowd, and some even got hurt trying to get away in the dark.
No serious injuries, forest officials investigating
Thankfully, hospital sources say no one was seriously hurt. Everyone got quick treatment at local hospitals.
Forest officials are now checking out the disturbed beehives and investigating what happened.
The whole thing is a reminder to be careful with loud noises like firecrackers, especially in places where wildlife is close by.