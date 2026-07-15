Behror, Rajasthan, NEET-UG student dies by suicide over re-exam performance
India
A 19-year-old NEET-UG student from Behror, Rajasthan, died by suicide at home on Tuesday. Police said she was upset about her performance in the recent re-exam.
Her mother, a government school lecturer, found her after returning from work.
Rajasthan leader Tikaram Jully offers condolences
Her family rushed her to a private hospital, but she was declared dead.
Rajasthan's leader of the opposition, Tikaram Jully, called it "extremely sad and unfortunate," offering condolences to the family.
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