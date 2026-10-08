Belagavi police arrest Satyam Santosh Kavetiya for allegedly dealing methamphetamine
India
In Belagavi, police arrested 21-year-old Satyam Santosh Kavetiya for allegedly dealing methamphetamine while pretending to be a journalist.
He was caught with 45,000 rupees worth of methamphetamine and a scooter bearing the word "PRESS" after police received a tip.
Police file NDPS case, probe underway
CCB officers tracked him near Ballari nala in Samarth Nagar and found drugs hidden in his scooter's trunk.
The case has been registered under strict sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and police are now digging deeper to see if anyone else was involved.