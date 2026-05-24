Beloved Nelliampathi Hills elephant Chillikomban dies after canal entrapment

Second elephant canal death sparks calls

Famous for his gentle nature and seasonal journeys between Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Chillikomban was a favorite among locals and wildlife fans.

His death is the second canal-related elephant tragedy this year, sparking fresh calls for safety measures like ramps along canals.

Sandeep Das, a biologist from Kerala, said he was saddened by the tusker's death, while WWF-India said the incident highlights the need to implement safety measures at the earliest.