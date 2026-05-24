Beloved Nelliampathi Hills elephant Chillikomban dies after canal entrapment
India
Chillikomban, a much-loved wild elephant from Kerala's Nelliampathi Hills, died after getting trapped in a canal while trying to drink water.
Forest officials tried to rescue him using heavy equipment, but strong currents and his size made it impossible.
He was found dead Saturday evening.
Second elephant canal death sparks calls
Famous for his gentle nature and seasonal journeys between Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Chillikomban was a favorite among locals and wildlife fans.
His death is the second canal-related elephant tragedy this year, sparking fresh calls for safety measures like ramps along canals.
Sandeep Das, a biologist from Kerala, said he was saddened by the tusker's death, while WWF-India said the incident highlights the need to implement safety measures at the earliest.