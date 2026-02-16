BEML to make high-speed trains for India's 1st bullet train

BEML is building two high-speed train sets for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route, thanks to an ₹866 crore contract under the "Make in India" push. This project follows the rollout of 164 Vande Bharat trains and marks a big leap for Indian rail travel.

When will these trains enter service? The first prototype should roll out by December 2026, with safety trials right after.

If all goes well, these trains may enter service after trials following delivery (no firm in-service date provided).

What features will they have? These trains are designed for speeds up to 280km/h (operating at 250km/h) and come packed with modern touches:

sleek aerodynamic looks, sealed gangways, auto doors, comfy HVAC systems, CCTV security, mobile-charging facilities, and strong fire safety—all in a Chair Car configuration.