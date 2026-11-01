BEML's Bengaluru plant builds India's bullet train for Mumbai-Ahmedabad
India
India is moving closer to developing its very own bullet train, built at BEML's Bengaluru facility for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route.
This high-speed train can zip up to 280km per hour on tests (with regular rides at 249km per hour) and blends comfort, safety, and smart tech, all designed by local experts.
Train measures 202m, seats 557 passengers
It stretches 202 meters with eight cars and seats for 557 people, including those with reduced mobility.
Inside, you'll find ergonomic seats, LED lighting, roomy luggage racks, power outlets, big windows for the views, and modern toilets.
Boarding's easy thanks to level entry with retractable steps. Plus, it's energy efficient with aerodynamic design and regenerative braking, making it a pretty cool step forward for Indian rail travel.