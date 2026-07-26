Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari invokes Goonda Act after NEET violence

After violence broke out during a NEET protest in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has, for the first time, brought in the state's tough Goonda Act to deal with those involved.

The July 24 clashes at Esplanade's Dorina Crossing saw about 70 people identified as instigators, Adhikari said they weren't students, but were there just to stir up trouble.