Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari invokes Goonda Act after NEET violence
India
After violence broke out during a NEET protest in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has, for the first time, brought in the state's tough Goonda Act to deal with those involved.
The July 24 clashes at Esplanade's Dorina Crossing saw about 70 people identified as instigators, Adhikari said they weren't students, but were there just to stir up trouble.
Md Afroz arrested, 9 detained
Police have arrested Md Afroz from Andal and detained nine others so far.
Seven complaints have been filed, and Adhikari called the attack on journalists "unacceptable."
He promised that "these goons and even their next three generations will remember it," and praised police for handling things calmly despite provocations.