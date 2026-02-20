Bengal cop-critic arrested for post on 'drunk driving' campaign
India
Amit Nandi, a popular influencer from West Bengal, was arrested after he posted a sarcastic take on the police's "don't drive after drinking alcohol" slogan.
His Facebook post went viral, and police said it hurt their image.
Nandi faces serious charges, rights groups criticize arrest
Nandi faces serious charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including threatening India's sovereignty and spreading false info.
Rights groups like APDR have criticized the arrest as an attempt to silence online voices and alleged the use of stringent provisions to curb online dissent.