Bengal dragging feet on electoral rolls update: SC
The Supreme Court has called out West Bengal for dragging its feet on updating the state's electoral rolls, with the final list due February 28.
The court also rejected Kapil Sibal's allegation that the Election Commission had mishandled training of judicial officers deployed by the Calcutta High Court chief justice to help verify nearly 50 lakh disputed entries.
Court urges state officials, Election Commission to work together
There are still about 80 lakh pending cases that could leave many voters out.
The court wants these sorted quickly—the bench noted its calculation that even if each officer were to decide 250 objections per day the entire process would take about 80 days.
The bench also reminded everyone that any updates made after February 28 will still count, and urged both state officials and the Election Commission to work together and avoid any more disruptions or vandalism during this crucial process.