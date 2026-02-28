Bengal dragging feet on electoral rolls update: SC

Court urges state officials, Election Commission to work together

There are still about 80 lakh pending cases that could leave many voters out.

The court wants these sorted quickly—the bench noted its calculation that even if each officer were to decide 250 objections per day the entire process would take about 80 days.

The bench also reminded everyone that any updates made after February 28 will still count, and urged both state officials and the Election Commission to work together and avoid any more disruptions or vandalism during this crucial process.