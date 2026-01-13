Bengal: Government starts contact tracing after 2 Nipah virus cases

The West Bengal government has identified two suspected cases of the Nipah virus in the state on Monday. Both patients are nurses at a private hospital in Barasat, North 24 Parganas district, and are currently undergoing treatment at the same facility where they work. According to The Indian Express, both patients traveled to Purba Bardhaman for personal reasons but have no history of travel outside the state.

Investigation underway Health department initiates contact tracing, investigates transmission The Health Department has launched a contact-tracing exercise to find out how the two nurses contracted the virus, and is in the process of identifying everyone in contact. The condition of both nurses is said to be "very critical." One nurse is from Nadia district, while the other hails from Katwa in Purba Bardhaman district.

Coordinated response Union Health Ministry and state government respond The Union Health Ministry has dispatched a National Joint Outbreak Response team to West Bengal. This team includes experts from various institutes such as the All India Institute of Hygiene and Public Health, Kolkata, National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, and others. The Public Health Emergency Operations Centre at the National Centre for Disease Control in Delhi has also been activated to coordinate the national response.

Public health measures Health Minister assures support, public helplines activated Union Health Minister JP Nadda has assured full support to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in managing the situation. He said, "The government of India is providing comprehensive technical, logistical, and operational support to the state government." The West Bengal government has also activated two helpline numbers to address public concerns about the Nipah virus outbreak: 033-2333-0180 and 98747-08858.