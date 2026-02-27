Bengal para-teachers protest salary hike, demand ₹15,000-20,000 raise
India
About 200 para-teachers in West Bengal gathered outside Bikash Bhavan this week, calling the recent ₹1,000 salary bump "meager."
They're asking for a bigger raise—to ₹15,000-20,000 per month—and want benefits like provident fund and gratuity.
Para-teachers want to skip election duties
Right now, para-teachers earn around ₹9,000-10,000 a month across more than 50,000 posts in Bengal's schools.
Besides better pay, they also want to skip election duties (which regular government staff handle).
A small group met with Principal Secretary Binod Kumar while others kept up a five-hour sit-in before heading home.
Similar protests earlier this month
This week's protest follows similar sit-ins earlier this month when police blocked their marches toward government offices.