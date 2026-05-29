Bengal police uncover 3 double-barrel guns at Sujit Saha property
Police in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, uncovered three double-barrel guns and a bunch of cartridges buried on the property of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sujit Saha.
The raid happened Friday as part of a probe into extortion and post-election violence from 2021.
On Wednesday night, Sujit and his brother Ajit Saha were arrested after police had earlier seized around ₹27 lakh in cash, along with arms, cartridges and foreign liquor bottles, during searches linked to the case.
Police probe weapons' origins and use
The guns were hidden in black plastic covers, with both brothers present during the search.
Police say info from their interrogation led to the discovery.
Now, investigators are digging into where the weapons came from and whether they were used in criminal activities.