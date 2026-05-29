Bengal police uncover 3 double-barrel guns at Sujit Saha property India May 29, 2026

Police in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, uncovered three double-barrel guns and a bunch of cartridges buried on the property of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sujit Saha.

The raid happened Friday as part of a probe into extortion and post-election violence from 2021.

On Wednesday night, Sujit and his brother Ajit Saha were arrested after police had earlier seized around ₹27 lakh in cash, along with arms, cartridges and foreign liquor bottles, during searches linked to the case.