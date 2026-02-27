Bengal polls: SC clears way for voter list training
The Supreme Court has rejected the Trinamool Congress's (TMC) objections to the Election Commission's training of judicial officers in West Bengal.
TMC had accused the ECI of giving secret instructions and unfairly rejecting documents, but the judges dismissed the objections and admonished petitioners not to stall the process.
Court reinforces earlier orders
With assembly elections coming up, the Court's decision helps make sure no one gets unfairly left off voter lists.
The justices also reinforced earlier orders—like publishing updated voter lists and bringing in extra staff from other states—to keep things transparent and fair.
This is all about protecting your vote and making sure everyone who should be on the rolls stays there.