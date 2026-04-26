Bengal potato prices crash to ₹8/kg, farmers dump crop

This year, potato production in West Bengal has reached almost 14 million tons. The excess supply has put a strain on storage facilities, as cold storage facilities are now full with no space left. Farmer Johar Dutta reportedly said other states are also producing potatoes, which has reduced demand for Bengal's produce. He added that due to a lack of storage and excess stock, potatoes are sometimes thrown away.

Price stabilization

Farmers facing losses

Another farmer, identified as Vishwajeet, was quoted as saying potatoes are being sold at rates lower than their production cost of around ₹8 per kilo. According to the India Today report, he said that in some cases, 3 to 5 kilos are being sold at very low prices. He added that the situation will remain difficult unless the produce moves out of state and prices improve.