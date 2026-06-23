Bengal's Haldia Seaport becomes India's 41st immigration checkpoint
What's the story
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has officially designated the Haldia seaport in West Bengal as an immigration checkpoint. The notification, issued on June 22, amends the list of authorized immigration checkpoints under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. With this addition, India now has 41 designated seaport immigration checkpoints along its coastline.
Port profile
About Haldia Dock Complex
The Haldia Dock Complex (HDC), or Haldia Port, is a major deep-water port on the Hooghly River in West Bengal. It is operated by Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMPK) and is located about 120km southwest of Kolkata. The port is an important gateway for bulk, liquid, and containerized cargo to and from eastern India.
Legal update
MHA's notification on immigration checkpoints
The MHA's notification amends an earlier notification under sub-section (1) of Section 4 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. The amendment adds a new entry, "41 Haldia (West Bengal)," to Category II seaports in the existing list. This formal recognition is expected to streamline international passenger and crew movement through Haldia port.
Infrastructure boost
Government's initiative to enhance port infrastructure
The inclusion of Haldia port as an immigration checkpoint is part of the government's larger initiative to bolster infrastructure and regulatory frameworks at major ports. The principal notification has been amended before, with changes made on November 20, 2025, and May 29, 2026. The last notification designated three Gujarat seaports, Dahej, Sikka and Tuna Tekra, as authorized immigration checkposts under the same act.