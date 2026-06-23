Bengal's Haldia Seaport becomes India's 41st immigration checkpoint

Infrastructure boost

Government's initiative to enhance port infrastructure

The inclusion of Haldia port as an immigration checkpoint is part of the government's larger initiative to bolster infrastructure and regulatory frameworks at major ports. The principal notification has been amended before, with changes made on November 20, 2025, and May 29, 2026. The last notification designated three Gujarat seaports, Dahej, Sikka and Tuna Tekra, as authorized immigration checkposts under the same act.