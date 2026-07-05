West Bengal introduces new law penalizing protest damage costs
What's the story
The West Bengal government has introduced a stringent new law to curb vandalism and maintain public order. News agency PTI reported that under this law, individuals causing damage to property during protests will be penalized three times the value of the destruction. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced the move, warning that targeting industrial units would lead to heavy financial penalties and jail time.
Asset protection
Two key legislations
The West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order (Amendment) Act and the West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill are two key legislations. The first makes individuals financially liable for damage during riots, unlawful assemblies, and violent protests. The second allows preventive detention without trial for up to 12 months.
Penalty enforcement
Adhikari's warning on industrial vandalism
Adhikari said if an accused doesn't pay the damages, their properties could be auctioned off to recover the costs. He stressed that while everyone has a right to protest, it shouldn't turn violent or damage industrial establishments. "If someone forcefully shuts an industrial unit and vandalizes it, one will be jailed and pay a penalty three times the damage," he said.
Investor confidence
Government's stance on the new laws
The government has said these laws are aimed at protecting industrial and public assets. They also hope to strengthen investor confidence by ensuring accountability for the destruction of property. The move is part of a broader strategy to keep West Bengal's streets safe and create an environment where investors feel welcome, the state government noted.