Bengal shivers as cold wave tightens its grip
West Bengal is in the middle of a serious cold snap, with chilly winds sending temperatures way below normal.
Kolkata just hit a low of 10.2°C, which was 3.7 degrees below normal for Kolkata.
The IMD says it's not over yet; even colder days are likely coming up, so keep those sweaters handy.
What else to know
North Bengal districts like Malda and Darjeeling are feeling the freeze too, and there's even talk of possible snowfall in the hills.
In South Bengal—think Bankura and Birbhum—temperatures have dropped by up to five degrees below average.
Plus, early mornings are getting foggy in places like Coochbehar and Jalpaiguri, making visibility tricky.