Bengal shivers as cold wave tightens its grip India Jan 06, 2026

West Bengal is in the middle of a serious cold snap, with chilly winds sending temperatures way below normal.

Kolkata just hit a low of 10.2°C, which was 3.7 degrees below normal for Kolkata.

The IMD says it's not over yet; even colder days are likely coming up, so keep those sweaters handy.