Bengal voters marked 'under adjudication' on EC site due to error
A technical snag on the Election Commission's website suddenly marked all West Bengal voters as "under adjudication," even for those who were already on the final electoral rolls.
The issue, noticed on Tuesday night (March 24, 2026), was caused by a technical error, possibly related to server or back-end integration, and was rectified within approximately 2 hours.
Officials called it just a display problem and said an investigation is ongoing.
TMC raises concern about confusion for legitimate voters
The timing caused a stir since it happened right after the new voter list came out, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) raising concerns about unnecessary confusion for legitimate voters.
The EC apologized for the mix-up, fixed things within two hours, and reassured everyone that it regretted the inconvenience caused to voters.
Officials said the commission is probing the cause of the display error.