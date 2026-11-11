Bengaluru 17-year-old accused in 7 murders may face adult trial
A 17-year-old girl in Bengaluru is accused of helping her father kill seven family members, including her mother.
Now, she might be tried as an adult: something the Juvenile Justice Board will first decide based on whether it thinks she understood what she was doing.
The law allows teens ages 16 to 18 to face adult charges for serious crimes if they're found responsible enough.
Father may have manipulated daughter
Both the girl and her father were arrested on November 5 after investigators linked them to the October murders.
She's accused of luring relatives home and helping cover up what happened.
There are also claims that her father may have manipulated her into taking part, so authorities are looking closely at how much control or choice she actually had in all this.
The Juvenile Justice Board will make a preliminary assessment of her mental and physical capacity, understanding of the consequences, and the circumstances of the offense, and the children's court will independently decide whether she faces an adult trial or is dealt with under the juvenile justice system.