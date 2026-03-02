Bengaluru: 19-year-old woman alleges sexual assault by 2 men
A 19-year-old psychology student from Tamil Nadu says she was sexually assaulted by two men during a villa party in Bengaluru's Jakkur on February 14-15.
She had met one of the accused, Dixon Sando, on Instagram and was invited to a party at a villa.
The accused—Nikhil (34-35) and Dixon Sando (21)—have been named; police said Nikhil had been arrested and that more arrests were possible.
Nikhil has filed a counter-case
The survivor alleges she was forced to take a pill that left her dizzy, then sexually assaulted.
Afterwards, Nikhil allegedly threatened her not to go to the police before dropping her off near Lulu Mall.
Meanwhile, Nikhil has filed a counter-case accusing her and a TV reporter of trying to extort money through defamation threats.
Police have seized phones for evidence and recorded witness statements; Bengaluru's Police Commissioner is personally overseeing the investigation.