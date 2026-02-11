Bengaluru: 2 girls killed after school bus hits bike
A heartbreaking accident in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning took the lives of Varsha (2) and Bhanu (4), the daughter and niece of police constable Naganagowda.
The girls were riding with him on his motorcycle to buy milk when a school bus, while turning near Thanisandra police quarters, struck their stationary bike.
Both children were thrown onto the road and fatally injured by the rear wheel of the bus; Naganagowda suffered only minor injuries.
Bus driver taken into custody
Police have taken the school bus driver into custody, and a case has been registered.
An investigation is underway, and authorities are treating it as a fatal road accident.
The girls' bodies were sent for postmortem at Yelahanka Government Hospital as officials continue looking into exactly how this tragedy happened.