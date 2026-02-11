Bengaluru: 2 girls killed after school bus hits bike India Feb 11, 2026

A heartbreaking accident in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning took the lives of Varsha (2) and Bhanu (4), the daughter and niece of police constable Naganagowda.

The girls were riding with him on his motorcycle to buy milk when a school bus, while turning near Thanisandra police quarters, struck their stationary bike.

Both children were thrown onto the road and fatally injured by the rear wheel of the bus; Naganagowda suffered only minor injuries.