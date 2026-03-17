Bengaluru: 20-year-old kills pregnant fiancee; woman dies in dowry case India Mar 17, 2026

Bengaluru saw two tragic cases this week:

In DJ Halli, 20-year-old Shabeel allegedly murdered his fiancee, Zoya, in an abandoned house owned by his family early Tuesday morning. He reportedly lured her there and slit her throat before fleeing the scene.

In a separate incident in Yelahanka New Town, 22-year-old Shruthi died under suspicious circumstances at home on Saturday; her family claims she faced dowry harassment from her husband Pawan Kalyan and his relatives.