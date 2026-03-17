Bengaluru: 20-year-old kills pregnant fiancee; woman dies in dowry case
Bengaluru saw two tragic cases this week:
In DJ Halli, 20-year-old Shabeel allegedly murdered his fiancee, Zoya, in an abandoned house owned by his family early Tuesday morning. He reportedly lured her there and slit her throat before fleeing the scene.
In a separate incident in Yelahanka New Town, 22-year-old Shruthi died under suspicious circumstances at home on Saturday; her family claims she faced dowry harassment from her husband Pawan Kalyan and his relatives.
Investigation underway in both cases
DJ Halli police have launched a manhunt for Shabeel, who is still missing as of Tuesday morning. The motive behind Zoya's murder remains unclear, with the investigation ongoing.
Meanwhile, Yelahanka police have detained Shruthi's husband after her family's complaint and are awaiting postmortem results to determine the cause of death.
Both incidents have prompted police investigations and local concern about women's safety.