Bengaluru 2027 census troubled as 6,000 enumerators and supervisors absent
Bengaluru's big 2027 census is running into trouble, with about 6,000 enumerators and supervisors not showing up for duty.
The Greater Bengaluru Authority has given them until April 24 to get back on track, or face possible legal action.
Earlier attempts at self-enumeration barely took off, with fewer than 2% of people participating, so now teams are going door-to-door to wrap things up by May 15.
Bengaluru plans to hire 1,000 enumerators
With fewer hands on deck, current enumerators are stretched thin: many are covering more than 300 households each (instead of the planned 200) and dealing with tech issues that require newer smartphones.
To help out, the city plans to hire another 1,000 enumerators who'll earn ₹9,000 for covering up to 200 households by mid-May.
Applicants need a Class 12 certificate and an advanced smartphone (locals from certain areas get preference).