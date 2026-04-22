Bengaluru 2027 census troubled as 6,000 enumerators and supervisors absent India Apr 22, 2026

Bengaluru's big 2027 census is running into trouble, with about 6,000 enumerators and supervisors not showing up for duty.

The Greater Bengaluru Authority has given them until April 24 to get back on track, or face possible legal action.

Earlier attempts at self-enumeration barely took off, with fewer than 2% of people participating, so now teams are going door-to-door to wrap things up by May 15.