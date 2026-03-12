Bengaluru: 21-year-old medical student dies in accident with dump truck
A heartbreaking accident took place right outside Rajarajeswari Medical College in Bengaluru on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.
Krithika, a 21-year-old fourth-year medical student, lost her life after a dump truck ran over her.
She was riding pillion on a scooter with her friend Hamsa when their vehicle collided with the truck just outside the college gates.
Here are the details
After the crash, the scooter skidded: Hamsa fell to one side and was badly injured, while Krithika tragically ended up under the truck's wheel and died instantly.
Hamsa was taken to RRMCH Hospital for treatment.
Police have arrested the truck driver, seized the vehicle, and started an investigation to figure out exactly how this happened.