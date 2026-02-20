Bengaluru: 3 people killed in separate road accidents

Probe underway to track fleeing biker

The Ulsoor Traffic Police have registered a case and launched a probe to track the fleeing biker.

Two more fatal crashes happened that same night: 19-year-old Ashish died after his bike collided with a bus near Electronics City, and Hrudayananda (45) lost control of his scooter near Birla Circle and crashed into a tree.

These incidents have once again put the spotlight on rash driving and the need for everyone to stick to traffic rules—especially at night when visibility is low.