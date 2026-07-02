Bengaluru 74-year-old man and his wife defrauded of 3.17cr

Scammers pressured couple into multiple transfers

It all began with a call on March 9, accusing the couple's landline of being linked to crime.

The scammers claimed their details were tied to money laundering and drug trafficking, pressuring them into sharing banking info and transferring money over several transactions.

They were told not to talk about it or leave home (classic scare tactics) until they realized something was wrong when excuses about "income tax clearance" kept coming and the calls stopped.

Now, police are tracing the fraudsters' accounts.