Bengaluru 74-year-old man and his wife defrauded of 3.17cr
A 74-year-old Bengaluru man and his wife lost ₹3.17 crore after falling for a months-long cyber scam.
Fraudsters, pretending to be telecom officials and police, threatened them with fake criminal charges and a "digital arrest."
The couple finally went to the police in late June, who have now started investigating.
Scammers pressured couple into multiple transfers
It all began with a call on March 9, accusing the couple's landline of being linked to crime.
The scammers claimed their details were tied to money laundering and drug trafficking, pressuring them into sharing banking info and transferring money over several transactions.
They were told not to talk about it or leave home (classic scare tactics) until they realized something was wrong when excuses about "income tax clearance" kept coming and the calls stopped.
Now, police are tracing the fraudsters' accounts.