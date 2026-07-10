Bengaluru accused Shwetha Somasundar ready to formally confess in court
India
Shwetha Somasundar, 25, accused of killing her parents and younger sister in Bengaluru last month, told the court she's ready to confess and understands what that means legally.
The court said her confession has to be officially recorded by another magistrate as per the rules.
Shwetha Somasundar, partner Kenneth detained
Shwetha and her partner Kenneth are both in custody after police found her family dead at home on June 22.
Investigators say money troubles, like ₹30 lakh in debt and property fights, were behind it all.
Police also point to Shwetha's father naming both of them before he died, plus evidence of Kenneth searching online about planning the crime.