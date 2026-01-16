Bengaluru activist accused of harassing migrant workers at home

Rising concerns over safety and official inaction

The Campaign Against Hate Speech collective pointed out that Kerehalli's actions are illegal for a private citizen and warned they could spark mob violence.

Videos have surfaced showing him calling workers "illegal migrants" and intimidating them.

Despite public outcry and calls for accountability—including demands for the Home Minister's resignation—the Campaign Against Hate Speech collective has appealed to the DGP to take action, and the Welfare Party of India said the police have failed to take strict action.