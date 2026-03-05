Bengaluru airport named best in the world for arrivals
Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) just snagged the title of Best Airport at Arrivals Globally for the fourth year in a row, according to Airports Council International.
The airport was ranked Best Airport at Arrivals Globally at the 2025 ACI ASQ Awards.
The recognition is based on real-time passenger feedback about things like comfort, convenience, and cleanliness.
Perfect passenger satisfaction score
BLR's passenger satisfaction scores hit a perfect 5.00 for the 2025 ASQ cycle—thanks to faster immigration lines, quicker baggage pickup, and upgrades like better Wi-Fi and digital services.
COO Girish Nair summed it up: "Every arrival is a moment of responsibility," highlighting how much effort goes into making travel smooth for everyone.
As India's third-busiest airport (and 56th worldwide), BLR is setting the bar high for what an arrival experience should feel like.