Bengaluru airport named best in the world for arrivals

Perfect passenger satisfaction score

BLR's passenger satisfaction scores hit a perfect 5.00 for the 2025 ASQ cycle—thanks to faster immigration lines, quicker baggage pickup, and upgrades like better Wi-Fi and digital services.

COO Girish Nair summed it up: "Every arrival is a moment of responsibility," highlighting how much effort goes into making travel smooth for everyone.

As India's third-busiest airport (and 56th worldwide), BLR is setting the bar high for what an arrival experience should feel like.