Bengaluru airport's new premium cab lane sparks protests and petitions
Kempegowda International Airport just launched a premium pick-up spot for corporate cabs at Terminal 1.
It's in the fifth lane, but it comes with a steep price—₹275 for the first 10 minutes, then ₹150 for every extra five.
What's changed with airport parking?
From December 13, all commercial vehicles have to park in zones P3/P4, which are a significant distance from arrivals.
The airport now offers shuttles and buggies to help people get around.
Free parking time was bumped up from 10 to 15 minutes on December 26; after that, it's ₹100 per half hour and ₹50 per hour.
Why are drivers upset?
Hundreds of drivers protested on December 16, worried about higher costs and long walks for passengers.
There's even a Change.org petition with over 1,500 signatures backing vulnerable groups hit by these changes.