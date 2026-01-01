When is Bakrid 2026? Know date, significance, rituals

What actually happens on Bakrid?

The day starts with special prayers at mosques and Eidgahs.

The main ritual is Qurbani—sacrificing a goat, sheep, or cow—and the meat is shared three ways: with family, friends/relatives, and those in need.

People dress up in new clothes, cook festive meat-based dishes, exchange gifts, and make sure no one around them goes without.

It's really about community spirit and giving back.