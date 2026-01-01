Next Article
When is Bakrid 2026? Know date, significance, rituals
India
Bakrid (Eid al-Adha) lands on May 27, 2026, in India.
It's a big day for Muslims, marking Prophet Ibrahim's devotion to Allah—he was ready to sacrifice his son Ishmael before Allah stepped in and swapped a ram instead.
What actually happens on Bakrid?
The day starts with special prayers at mosques and Eidgahs.
The main ritual is Qurbani—sacrificing a goat, sheep, or cow—and the meat is shared three ways: with family, friends/relatives, and those in need.
People dress up in new clothes, cook festive meat-based dishes, exchange gifts, and make sure no one around them goes without.
It's really about community spirit and giving back.